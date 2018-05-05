× Connecticut’s Team 26 makes their way down to Washington D.C. for sixth straight year

NEWTOWN — A bike ride to the nation’s capitol started on Saturday as Team 26, left Newtown for a 4-day bike ride to Washington, D.C., for the sixth year in a row, in memory of the 26 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. On this trip they’ve got signature support from hundreds of thousands of Americans who want gun control.

Dozens of people gathered in Newtown to cheer on 26 riders from team 26, who are riding down to D.C., for gun reform laws. People spoke at the podium many pushing for universal background checks. The group of 26 cyclists will ride approximately 400 miles in four days to honor the 20 first-grade children and six educators killed at the sandy hook school and all victims of gun violence. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke who is an advocate of changing gun laws in America.

“It’s a problem that’s not going away, and we’re just gonna keep pedaling, until America wakes up to the gun violence and puts in some measures that will fix it,” said Monte Frank, who leads Team 26.

On May 8th Senator Blumenthal said he plans on meeting the cyclists down in Washington D.C., and he said he’s also planning on inviting other members of the senate to meet the cyclists as well.