Dry & pleasant today; scattered showers Sunday

Our first taste of summer heat this past week is finally over thanks to a cold front that has moved south of the area. The air behind this cold front is dry and pleasant making it feel much more comfortable, especially with the winds gusting up to 20-35 mph. Expect temperatures to top out in the middle 70’s under partly to mostly sunny day skies; just absolutely beautiful to get outside and enjoy some outdoor activities.

On Sunday, a relatively weak low pressure system will miss us to the south ushering in some rain showers. This day will be damp with periods of rain throughout the whole day. Sadly, don’t expect to see any sun this day. There is good news for next week though!

The showers will exit our area by Monday morning followed by high pressure which means sunny skies. Monday through Wednesday look to be mostly sunny with around seasonably average temperatures. So the spring will really return. Temperatures will jump up a little to the mid 70’s on Wednesday and Thursday, as we will get some significant solar heating due to sunny skies. A cold front moves through the region with the chance for a few showers on Friday, followed by cool dry weather next weekend. Most of the week looks to be dry precipitation wise so get out there and enjoy it!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, pleasant High: 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 50s

SUNDAY: Periods of rain showers. High: Low to Mid 60’s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 65-70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid to upper 70’s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy: High: Low to Mid 70’s.

FRIDAY: Chance for a few showers. High: 65-70.

