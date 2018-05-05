× Fatal crash in Kent under police investigation

KENT— A head on crash in Kent Friday evening ended with one woman dead.

The crash occurred on Skiff Mountain Road as one car was heading north and the other was heading south. Deanna Lynn Silvemali, 22, was a passenger who was ejected from the car after the collision. Police said she was declared dead at the scene.

Two other people involved in the crash were transported to hospitals via Lifestar while the other person was transported via ambulance.

This accident is still being investigated.