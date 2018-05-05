× Favorite Justify finishes first at Kentucky Derby on wettest race day

LOUISVILLE, KY — Race favorite Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, finished first in the 144th Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Justify is trained by Bob Baffert, who has four previous Derby wins.

The race was the wettest in the event’s history as more than 2.8 inches of rain fell Saturday.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 19 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 9 at Belmont Park.

Justify wins the Kentucky Derby presented by @WoodfordReserve!! pic.twitter.com/h7vJjYEZPO — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2018