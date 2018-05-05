× House passes $12 fee to help crumbling foundation homeowners

HARTFORD — The Connecticut House of Representatives has voted in favor of a $12 annual surcharge on every residential homeowner’s policy to financially help hundreds, if not thousands, of homeowners with crumbling foundations.

The bill was approved Saturday, 97-to-42. It now awaits Senate action.

Lawmakers from eastern and central Connecticut gave emotional pleas for the surcharge, which may generate about $10 million annually for a limited 10-year-period.

Republican Rep. Tim Ackert of Coventry spoke about how his neighbors just paid off their mortgage last year, only to have a contractor knock down the structure and build a new home.

The concrete foundations are failing because of an iron sulfide, pyrrhotite, which has reacted naturally with oxygen and water.

Lawmakers say insurers and the federal government also need to help the homeowners.

Eric George, President of Insurance Association of Connecticut, commented on the bill and said, “The insurance industry is very sympathetic to the plight of the homeowners affected by the crumbling foundations problem. Although we oppose measures that increase costs, the proposal that passed the House is far less damaging to Connecticut consumers than other bills that have been proposed on this issue.”