× I-95 NB & SB exits near Old Lyme closed following serious motorcycle crash

OLD LYME — Interstate 95 was shut down on both sides following a serious motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

State police tweeted around 3 p.m. that northbound and southbound exits were temporarily closed because Lifestar was landing at the scene.

Police said that drivers should expect further lane closures and delays after Lifestar departs.

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.