New London: Man arrested in connection with a robbery from last year

NEW LONDON— Christian Guzman-Juarado was handed over to the New London Police department Wednesday in connection with a robbery that occurred last August.

On August 16th, 2017 Guzman-Juarado, 29, assaulted a woman in a New London parking lot near the Home Goods Store before stealing her truck.

He made it all the way to New York where he was arrested by the Westchester County Police Department on charges not related to the New London incident.

On May 2nd, 2018 Guzman-Juarado was extradited from a corrections institute in White Plains, New York to New London, after a warrant for his arrest was secured.

He charged of third degree robbery , first degree larceny , second degree larceny, second degree assault, evading responsibility, and reckless driving.