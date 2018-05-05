× State Police: Body found in Griswold

GRISWOLD – State Police Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime are investigating after a deceased body was discovered in the woods near Pachaug Pond in Griswold.

Troopers from Troop E-Montville were called to the area of Kenwood Road in just before 9:30 Saturday morning. Police are releasing few details so far. They say the Major Crime unit has assumed control of the investigation, but also say there is no threat to the community.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination in order to assist with positive identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact anyone with information contact Detective Cuoco at 860-896-3235 or 860-896-3230, or texting “TIP711”, along with any information, to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.