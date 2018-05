Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Connecticut recently joined seven other states in granting undocumented immigrants access to college financial aid.

It has been a long journey for the "CT Students for a Dream" organization and there is still uncertainty about the future. Seven states are suing to end what is known as the DACA program.

Camila Bortoleto, co-founder of CT Students for a Dream, joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk more on this topic.

