Body found in Burlington pond

BURLINGTON — State police are investigating after a body was found in a small body of water Sunday morning.

State Police said detectives from the Western District Major Crime are investigating after a deceased body was located in the area of Upson Road in Burlington.

Troopers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Police said there was no threat to the community.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be doing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and make an identification of the victim.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact Detectives at Troop L at 860-626-7900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential