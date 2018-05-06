Police identified the Georgia suspect as Rex Whitemire Harbour, 26, a former student at the University of Georgia.

“What his motivation was other than just hate, we don’t know at this time,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch told reporters. “He had the weapons, the ammunition and obviously the will to inflict a lot of harm and a lot of hate.” Found inside Harbour’s vehicle were three 9mm pistols, a 12-gauge shotgun, a BB gun and more than 3,400 rounds of ammunition, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported

Investigators found at least 17 shell casings near the site of the shooting, Couch told the newspaper, adding that none of the weapons were believed to have been stolen.

On Saturday morning, Couch said, a handwritten note had been found in Harbour’s home, proclaiming inspiration from Cruz, whom authorities allege killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland on Feb. 14.

Couch said Harbour hit seven cars on Highway 365 near Whitehall Road. Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Investigators discovered a camera allegedly showing Harbour positioned on the south side of the highway, Couch said. Authorities pursued Habour but he allegedly shot himself and died en route to a hospital.

Habour reportedly had no criminal or violent history and passed background checks, Couch said. An investigation is ongoing.

-FOX News