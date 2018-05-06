× Multi-vehicle crash closes I-91 South for hours

ENFIELD – An early morning car crash shut down all lanes of I-91 South for several hours on Saturday.

The crash happened about 5 a.m., near the on ramp at Exit 48. State Police are still investigating, but say that three different vehicles – all passenger cars – were involved. Two of the drivers were from Springfield, MA and one was from Enfield. Two of the drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The accident scene was not cleared and the highway reopened until well after 9 a.m. State police are asking any witnesses to the crash to please call Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.