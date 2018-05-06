× Police investigating shooting in East Lyme and a possible shooting in Stratford, both on I-95

EAST LYME – One person is in custody as State police investigate two incidents on a major highway in the state Sunday. Police were looking into a shooting that left one person injured in East Lyme and another possible shooting about two hours earlier in Stratford.

One person suffered non life threatening injuries in the shooting in I-95 in East Lyme. According to police, the incident happened near exit 76 around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of I-395. Police said the victim suffered “a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a disturbance while traveling along the highway.”

State police said, “The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The incident resulted in the roadway being shut down temporarily to allow for responding medical personnel. ” Police are investigating but said there was no threat to the public.

Earlier, around 3 p.m., a possible shooting was reported in the Stratford area. One person was taken into custody without incident according to State Police.

State Police said, “Troop G personnel are investigating an incident during which a firearm may have been discharged from a vehicle in the area of Exit 30 on I95 N/B in Stratford this afternoon. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be provided when available. There were no injuries reported.”