Teen dead following Union ATV accident

UNION — One man has died after he crashed his ATV Sunday morning.

Police said that Gabriel Rogers was traveling in his ATV on Mashapaug Road, when he decided to leave the roadway.

Rogers’ ATV then struck a log that was on the ground and then came to stop against a set of trees. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene by Union EMS.

The case remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to please contact Trooper First Class Zella #479 at CSP-C Tolland at 860-896-3200.