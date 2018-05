Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State auditors John Geragosian (D) and Rob Kane (R) answer questions about mistakes by the Department of Economic and Community Development, in calculating the impact of using tax breaks, loans and grants, as incentives to keep companies from leaving Connecticut and to attract new companies from out-of-state. The auditors say DECD overestimated the number of jobs saved, and underestimated the cost of the programs.