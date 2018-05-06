Thousands celebrate UConn’s graduating class of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS – Thousands of students graduated from the University of Connecticut in ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday.

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, the School of Education, and Engineering students were just some of the programs that received degrees on Sunday.

At the Gampel Pavillion, the ceremonies kicked off with the School of Business and Engineering students.

“It’s like a euphoria moment, to finally be able to say I’m done I did it, 12 years of school and another four in college it’s, it’s a great feeling,” graduate Shaun Carroll said.

More than 6,700 undergraduate students received their diplomas from the university this weekend. A journey the graduates said they could not have done without their loved ones cheering them on each step of the way.

“It’s amazing to watch him graduate because he worked really hard and to see it finally happened it’s great,” Widline Thomas said. She was there to support her brother.

Commencement ceremonies will continue Monday, as graduate and UConn Health students receive their diplomas.