CAS Featured Student Artists: Essex Elementary School 5th Grade Class

Essex Elementary School 5th Grade Class.

“The Hat Show”

Essex Elementary School

Essex, CT

Selected by Gary Stevens, Art Teacher, Essex Elementary:

“The Hat Show has been a fifth-grade tradition at Essex Elementary School for years. Every fifth-grade student participates in the show by designing, creating, and displaying their own unique wearable sculpture. It is a wonderful opportunity for students to take the reins of their own design making process, explore the strengths and limitations of a variety of materials, adjust their original project based on their observations, and analyze, critique, and display their final product. To top it all off, students can take full ownership of their challenging work and finished project, as they display it on their heads during our Evening of the Arts. The entire process is an unforgettable experience, not only for our students but for the audience as well.”

About the CAS Featured Student Artist

About the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS):

The Mission: is to promote excellence in the education of all students by developing the skills and effectiveness of school leaders including administrators, staff and students.

The Purpose: is a private, non‐profit organization whose purpose is to improve the learning of every student in Connecticut by contributing to the improvement of elementary and secondary education. CAS, through its divisions including the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), works to serve the collective interests and needs of Connecticut schools by providing leadership and professional development services to promote excellence in the education of all students.

Theory of Action: believe that the intellectual, physical and emotional growth and development of students will improve and be sustained through strengthening and aligning organizational systems closest to the instructional core within schools. We also believe that athletics and other student activities enrich and support student engagement in the learning process. We believe further that because improved student growth and learning are significantly influenced by adults, the primary responsibility of leadership is to improve the knowledge, skills, and dispositions of the adults in the system. Finally, we believe that through effective support and accountability systems, school leaders can develop their instructional and organizational leadership capacities for the purpose of promoting a high degree of student learning.

