Driver killed after crashing into tree in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — State Police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree Sunday night, killing the driver.

The crash happened on I-395 south just before exit 32.

The car went off the right shoulder, flipped over, and collided with a large tree. The car then burst into flames. The driver died from the injuries.

Multiple fire departments rushed to the scene and the southbound side of the highway was shut down. The accident is under investigation and the driver has not been identified yet.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop D at 860-779-4900.