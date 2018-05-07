Dry Monday night; Mostly sunny Tuesday with temps in the mid-70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect to see some significant clearing late Monday night which will make way for a mostly sunny day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 70's.

As the week progresses on into Wednesday high pressure will continue to build along with a more favorable pattern for warmer temperatures. Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week as temperatures will be near 80 with sunny skies. There is a chance for a rain shower or two Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front will slide through the state.

The cold front induced precipitation will be out of the way by the mid morning hours on Friday. After, expect significant clearing as high pressure builds in from the upper great lakes region and temperatures topping out up around 70. Saturday will be warmer as the high pressure slips off shore the backside southerly flow of the high will usher in some warm southerly air. Temperatures will top out up around 80. Another result of the high pressure departing offshore clouds will be increasing throughout the day into Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 65-70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, and warm. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65-70

SATURDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 70

