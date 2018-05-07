Hefty reward in Stamford dog drowning case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD - Last Wednesday, a dog was found dead with his legs bound together, floating in a Stamford marina.

Police said a person at Czescik Marina called police around 3 p.m., Wednesday to report the disturbing discovery as the dog had his legs tied together by shoelaces.

Police estimate him to be an American pit bull terrier, approximately seven years of age with unique markings on his body.

It does not appear that the animal had been in the water for a long period of time, according to police, because it was not decomposing and there was no evidence of fish or other creatures having nibbled on the dog.

With no collar or chip inserted in the dog, the owner is unknown.

And while police said they have had no solid leads yet, some local animal advocacy organizations including Star Relief and Pet Assistance and Outreach to Pets In Need (OPIN), have fronted reward money, which is approaching $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Those with information about this crime are asked to call Stamford Animal Control Center at 203-977-4437. Any information can be presented anonymously.