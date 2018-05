× I-84 closed in Vernon due to multi-car crash including a tractor-trailer

VERNON — Police say I-84 westbound is closed in Vernon at exit 65 due to a tractor-trailer roll over. The crash also included multiple cars.

Police also say there’s a report of a driver trapped in one of the cars.

This is a developing story.

TT rollover crash with 2 cars on I84 wb near exit 64-65. Minor injuries reported. I’ll have more on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/dx4d2Exbmd — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) May 7, 2018