JetBlue rolls out new plane in Boston Celtics green

NEW YORK — JetBlue is turning to green. Boston Celtics green.

The airline rolled out its newest aircraft decked out in custom livery dedicated to the Boston Celtics, on Monday.

The plane, an Airbus A320, was revealed at Boston Logan International Airport. JetBlue and Celtics executives were joined by Lucky the Leprechaun,the Boston Celtics mascot, and the Celtics flight crew. Also in attendance were 24 students from Winthrop Mass. Middle School’s STEM Club. The students are part of a joint initiative designed to teach students aeronautics while learning how to build a fully functioning model airplane.

JetBlue has been the official airline of the Celtics since 2016.