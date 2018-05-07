× Man charged in connection with Waterbury crash that killed 3-year-old

WATERBURY — A man was charged in connection with a crash last fall that resulted in the death of a three-year-old.

Zekhi Eric Lee, 18, was arrested on multiple charges including five counts of reckless endangerment. He appeared in court Monday and his case was continued to July 19 with bond set at $25,000.

Justin Quiroz, 3, died of his injuries in the crash.

In November, police said Waterbury officers in an unmarked car, were trying to stop a car that was driven by Lee, 18, of Waterbury.

“The 18-year-old male suspect refused to stop his vehicle and fled from the Waterbury police officers. The suspect vehicle eventually became involved in a crash with a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of South Main St. and East Liberty St. in Waterbury,” state police said.

State police said at one point Lee’s vehicle traveled onto the sidewalk.

“During the course of the vehicle collision, four pedestrians on the sidewalk where struck by one of the vehicles. A light pole was also struck and knocked down. Immediately after crashing, the suspect fled his vehicle on foot, however was apprehended by Waterbury Police Officers a short time later,” state police said.

State police said a total of five people were transported to hospitals. A one-year-old girl, in addition to two women ages 21, 26, sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota, who is 82-year-old, received minor injuries.