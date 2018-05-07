More scams to watch for – Fake Fed Ex deliveries 

Posted 11:23 AM, May 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:22AM, May 7, 2018

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

You may receive fraudulent emails with the subject line “FedEx: Delivery Problems Notification.”

According to Fed Ex, “These emails can contain links which, when clicked, will connect the user to a site which then infects their computer.  Some of these sites may look like fedex.com, while others do not. If you receive a message matching the description below, do not open the email or click on the hyperlink. Delete the email immediately or forward it to abuse@fedex.comFedEx does not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information.”

See other Fed Ex scam warnings here.

Previous              Next

Related stories