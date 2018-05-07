× More scams to watch for – Fake Fed Ex deliveries

You may receive fraudulent emails with the subject line “FedEx: Delivery Problems Notification.”

According to Fed Ex, “These emails can contain links which, when clicked, will connect the user to a site which then infects their computer. Some of these sites may look like fedex.com, while others do not. If you receive a message matching the description below, do not open the email or click on the hyperlink. Delete the email immediately or forward it to abuse@fedex.com. FedEx does not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information.”

See other Fed Ex scam warnings here.

