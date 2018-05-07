× More scams to watch for – Jury duty scam

According to the Fairfield Police Department, they’ve had reports of a phone scam involving the victims receiving a phone call from a man identifying himself as a Fairfield Police Lieutenant.

“In all cases the suspect convinces the victim that they missed jury duty and they need to pay a fine to rectify the issues otherwise he/she would be arrested. The victims are told to stay on the phone with the suspect and not to contact or speak with anyone else regarding the warrant. The suspect then tells the victims to get “Money Pak” money cards and provide him with the numbers prior to turning themselves in at the Fairfield Police Department. The suspect is then provided with the numbers on the cards which gave him immediate access to the funds.”

They advise:

Be alert to the fact that scams exist everywhere.

In cases like this, hang-up and call the police at (203)254-4808.

Ask people for their full name or identification.

If the caller is asking you to take out funds and forward them in any way, it is a phone scam.

Anyone with information regarding the scam or the suspect(s) involved is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (203)254-4808, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).