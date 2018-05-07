× One arrested in I-95 shooting in Stratford

NEW HAVEN – One person is in custody as State police investigate two unrelated incidents on a major highway in the state Sunday. Police were looking into a shooting that left one person injured in East Lyme and another shooting about two hours earlier in Stratford.

Around 3 p.m., a shooting was reported in the Stratford area. “Troop G-Bridgeport received 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-95 northbound near exit 28 in Bridgeport. Witnesses reported that a white male suspect with full beard was firing a handgun from a gray Ford Focus that continued traveling northbound on I-95.”

Shortly after the shooting was reported, and with the assistance of the New Haven Police Department, a suspect was identified and the Ford Focus was located on Grand Avenue, in New Haven. Investigators identified a suspect in the shooting, Matthew Boutin, 27 of Bridgeport.

Bouton was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment 1st degree and breach of peace. Bouton was held on $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday.

Later in the afternoon on Sunday, one person suffered non life threatening injuries in the shooting in I-95 in East Lyme. According to police, the incident happened near exit 76 around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of I-395. Police said the victim suffered “a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a disturbance while traveling along the highway.”

State police said, “The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The incident resulted in the roadway being shut down temporarily to allow for responding medical personnel. ” Police are investigating but said there was no threat to the public.