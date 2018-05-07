× Orange the harbor seal, known for her Super Bowl picks, dies at Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK — Orange, the harbor seal who delighted visitors at The Maritime Aquarium, has died at the age of 35.

Orange suffered from cancer according to the aquarium. Living to the age of 35 is exceptional for seals, said Dave Sigworth, publicist for the aquarium.

The seal was known for predicting a Super Bowl winner. The seal would swim up to the tank window and put her nose on a picture of either of the team’s helmets. In seven years, the seal was right only twice, in 2017 and 2018.

Orange had been off exhibit for the last several weeks, being treated for cancer. She had been at the aquarium since 2005. Seals in the wild have a median life expectancy of 15 year, and in captivity, 25 years.

According to the aquarium, “Orange was found stranded as a pup shortly after being born in late May 1982. She was rescued and rehabilitated at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. In 1991, she moved to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and was there until 2005, when she came to The Maritime Aquarium.”

There are five other seals at the aquarium ranging in age from 27 to 32.