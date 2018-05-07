× PD: Deceased male found in New London

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating after a deceased male was found Monday morning.

New London police said they responded to 120 Cedar Grove Avenue in New London on a report of a deceased person around 7 a.m. Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found a deceased male.

At this time, the cause of the death is under investigation. Police have not released the identity of the male.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

***Story written by FOX61’s intern Emily Mineau***