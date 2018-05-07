× PD: Man shot in head by paintballers in New Britain; 3 arrested

NEW BRITAIN — Three men were arrested in connection to a paintball shooting Friday.

On May 4, New Britain Police Department said officers responded to the Smalley Street area for a reported assault with a paintball gun.

Police said the victim who was mowing his lawn, reported that a dark-colored vehicle slowed down and a male passenger fired off several blue paintballs at the victim striking him in the head.

Police added that the victim recorded the marker plate on the car and immediately contacted police.

“Shortly after this incident, dispatch received an anonymous complainant of a dark-colored vehicle firing blue paintballs in the Bay Avenue area,” police said. “An officer travelling on Corbin Avenue spotted a black Chevy Cruz with the marker plate provided and a motor vehicle stop was initiated.”

Police said the officer immediately noticed that the car had blue paint on the hood and front windshield.

Three males were detained by police and the vehicle was searched.

“Officers located a paintball gun loaded with blue paintballs and a small amount of marijuana in the car,” police said. “The initial victim in this case who was shot in the head positively identified one of the occupants in the vehicle as the party who shot at him.”

Police said they arrested New Britain residents Keith Thomas, 21, Brandon Crockett, 23, and Hasan Harris, 24.

All three were charged with breach of peace, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.