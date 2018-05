× PD: Simsbury man charged with operating drug factory

SIMSBURY – A Simsbury man is facing criminal charges after police said they seized drugs and weapons from his home Friday.

Connecticut State Police said John Moynihan, 51, was arrested and charged with six counts of criminal possession of a firearm and multiple drug charges including operating a drug factory.

State police said Moynihan was held on a $750,000 bond.

No other details were released.