Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Wallingford has left one man dead, according to police.

Police say that the Harley Davidson crashed on Route 68 near Northrop Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Jason Sipes, was rushed to Yale-New Haven hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

So far, the investigation revealed that Sipes was traveling west bound, and road through the Northrop Intersection where there’s a slight left curve. He drove off the right side of the road.

His motorcycle struck a metal beam guard rail, which caused Sipes to fall off the bike.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Officer Christian Evans at 203-294-2819 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at 203-294-2838.