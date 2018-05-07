× Police: Woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a woman called police stating she had been shot and was being driven to the hospital Monday afternoon.

New Haven police said they responded to the 100 block of Henry Street around 2:20 p.m., to investigate a reported shooting. Police said the shooter was said to have been in a 2012 grey Audi.

Detectives are following several leads and believe the victim was specifically targeted by the shooter. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released.

***Story written by FOX61’s intern Emily Mineau***