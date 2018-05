HARTFORD — A school bus struck a car at the corner of Broadview Terrace and Flatbush Avenue in Hartford Monday afternoon.

Hartford Fire Department said three students from Noah Webster Micro Society School were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for minor injuries. Firefighters said the students are expected to be okay.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m.

BREAKING: A school bus crashed into a sedan at the corner of Broadview Terr. and Flatbush in Hartford. No word yet on injuries. #Fox61 pic.twitter.com/CJRdqLpNaU — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) May 7, 2018