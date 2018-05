× Police respond to school bus crash in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are on the scene of a school bus vs. car accident at the corner of Broadview Terrace and Flatbush Avenue in Hartford Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

BREAKING: A school bus crashed into a sedan at the corner of Broadview Terr. and Flatbush in Hartford. No word yet on injuries. #Fox61 pic.twitter.com/CJRdqLpNaU — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) May 7, 2018

At this time, there is no word on any possible injuries or if any kids were inside the school bus at the time of the accident.