Police seeking help in identifying Burlington body

BURLINGTON — Police are asking for help in identifying a woman whose body was found Sunday.

Police said the woman who was found in the area of Upson Road, located in a body of water in that area. Police said the victim is a white woman with the tattoo “Danny” in black ink on her left arm.

Troopers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Police said there was no threat to the community.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be doing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and make an identification of the victim.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact Detectives at Troop L at 860-626-7900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.

