Southington Drive-In releases summer schedule

SOUTHINGTON — A popular summer event is back for its ninth season.

The Southington Drive-In released its Summer 2018 list of summer movies. The Drive-In, located at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, kicks off its summer schedule June 2.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies begin at sunset on Saturdays. Southington residents pay $10 a carload, non-residents $15 a carload and walk-ins $2 a person. Those attending must tune their radio to 89.9 FM for sound.