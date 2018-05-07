× Study: Hartford named one of top cities in America bothered by ticks

HARTFORD — With winter in New England gone, spring temperatures can bring a full bloom in the tick population.

According to TruGreen, a professional lawn care company, Hartford placed second in a recent study of the U.S. cities most bothered by ticks.

According to the Center for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), ticks can transmit disease and cause allergic reactions in both people and pets.

Many people do not know they are at risk, according to the CDC.

The CDC said each year, more than 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported nationwide, while studies suggest the actual number of people diagnosed with Lyme disease is more likely about 300,000.

TruGreen has used data on cities bothered by ticks because of the rising prevalence of tick-borne illnesses including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

TruGreen’s list of cities most bothered by ticks are as followed:

Chicago, IL Hartford, CT Boston, MA New Monmouth, NJ Washington, DC Rapid City, SD Boise, ID Dayton, OH Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO