Sunny, dry Monday, temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday through Wednesday look to be mostly sunny with temperatures seasonable for the time of year. There will be a storm lurking off shore on Tuesday that may throw some clouds back into Connecticut.

If the storm moves closer to the coast then some showers could sneak into south-eastern areas. For now, we'll keep the forecast dry on Tuesday. Temps look to rebound to around 80 by mid-week before a cold front moves through the region Thursday evening with a band of showers, before leaving the area Friday. Early indications reveal that Friday and at least the first half of the weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 65-70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, and warm. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65-70

SATURDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 70

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.