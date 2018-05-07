Sunny, dry Monday, temps in the 70s

Monday through Wednesday look to be mostly sunny with temperatures seasonable for the time of year. There will be a storm lurking off shore on Tuesday that may throw some clouds back into Connecticut.
If the storm moves closer to the coast then some showers could sneak into south-eastern areas. For now, we'll keep the forecast dry on Tuesday. Temps look to rebound to around 80 by mid-week before a cold front moves through the region Thursday evening with a band of showers, before leaving the area Friday. Early indications reveal that Friday and at least the first half of the weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 65-70.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, and warm. High: 75-80.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers. High: 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65-70
SATURDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 70
