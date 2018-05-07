× Three arrested in connection with 2017 Manchester triple fatal crash

MANCHESTER — Police arrested three people in connection with a crash that killed three people last year.

Police said Gustin Douglas, 24, of Manchester, was arrested in connection with the triple fatal crash on May 17, 2017. He was charged with reckless endangerment, tampering with a witness, interfering with police, reckless driving, and racing. Police said Douglas was found hiding in his home with his girlfriend who was also arrested. He was held on $50,000 bond.

Shakira Rivera, 25, of Manchester, turned herself and was charged with violating, failure to insure/register a motor vehicle.

On Saturday, a juvenile turned himself in on a warrant also regarding the fatal crash. He was charged with manslaughter 1st, assault 1st, assault 3rd, and reckless endangerment 1st. The juvenile was brought to juvenile detention. He also has an outstanding adult warrant charging him with violating operating a motor vehicle without a license, DUI, failure to drive right, reckless driving, and racing.

Douglas made his first court appearance on Monday.

Two women outside the courthouse, who did not want to be named, identified themselves as his mother and fiancé. They said they believe he has wrongfully been charged.

“Everyone is blaming my son instead of blaming the driver because he is a minor and it is not fair that they are pointing fingers at my son. Yes my son was there he was in his own vehicle. He was not driving the car that crashed,”

Police said the crash happened in Manchester just around 1:20 a.m. According to the affidavit, officers reported that the car, driven by the juvenile was traveling eastbound on Center Street (Rt 44) and crashed into a utility pole in front of 600 Center Street. The car caught on fire and became completely engulfed. Douglas is accused of racing with the juvenile before the crash. His mother and fiancé said that is just not the case.

“He is frustrated, he is aggravated and most importantly when the incident happened he was crushed by it. He tried, he ran over to the car and was trying to help them, it wasn’t like he was the driver and watched them burn, he ran over to their car and tried to help them,” the women said.