Angry Meriden residents confront city officials over unsafe drinking water

MERIDEN -- People in Meriden brought up their concerns during a town council meeting Monday in regards to contaminated water in the city.

"I, as chair of public works apologize for any fear that you went through," said Cathy Battista, Chairwoman of Public Works.

Battista addressed the packed room and looked residents in the eye and admitted the city should have done better.

She said she was not aware of the notice until she got one herself.

Last week, she and other homeowners got the letters stating the level of haloacetic acids exceeded the city's water standards from January through March.

Residents were supposed to be notified within a 30-day period, but the letter was not received by most until April 30.

"It was something that was really really horrible. She didn’t know about it and she sat there and waffled and she lied. I think that they all should be in trouble. We should hold all their feats at fire. They represent us," said Reverend Ernestine Holloway of Meriden.

"There was no transparency, there was no communication. Somebody dropped the ball and somebody should be held accountable. That’s just my opinion," said Sean McDonald of Meriden.

The Director of Public Utilities, Dennise Waz admitted the notice was sent using an outside firm.

On top of that, there was an even earlier issue with a water source back in August.

The city never notified water customers because the contamination level was not deemed serious. Officials added it would require long-term consumption for anyone to see negative health effects.

"It takes adults a little bit longer for us to get sick. What about our babies?" added Holloway.

"I just think this was a pat on the back like okay, we gave them their answers, take it and spoon feed it but I’m not taking it. It’s not enough," added McDonald.

Waz mentioned bringing in a consultant to better monitor the city's water situation so it does not happen again.

Residents told FOX61 they plan on attending more council meetings to get more than an apology.