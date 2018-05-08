× Bill to ban bump stock gun devices passes in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Senate has passed a bump stock bill to ban devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

The bill passed the Senate Tuesday night, 26-10. The bill now heads to Governor Malloy’s office.

Gov. Malloy proposed the ban earlier this year and is expected to sign the legislation into law.

Democratic Sen. Paul Doyle, of Wethersfield, says at least eight states have banned the gun enhancements. Lawmakers were prompted to pass such legislation following an October shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left 58 people dead and more than 800 others injured. Police say bump stocks were used in that crime.

Republican Sen. John Kissel, of Enfield, has raised concern about owners not being compensated after destroying or turning in their devices.