× Bridgeport casino bill tabled until next year

BRIDGEPORT — MGM has confirmed that the Bridgeport casino bill has been tabled until next year due to the lack of support needed in order to pass the Senate.

#BREAKING MGM confirms Bridgeport casino bill tabled until next year. Not enough support to pass the Senate. @FOX61News — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) May 8, 2018

Both MGM Resorts and the RCI Group released the following statement:

“We are tremendously encouraged that the competitive process legislation passed in the House this year, and grateful for the leadership of the Bridgeport and New Haven delegations that guided that progress. A year ago, the bill never received a floor vote. This year it passed the House. That is significant. We realize that change is hard and takes time, and we respect the delegations’ preference not to dominate debate with this issue with much to accomplish in a short time in the session’s final hours. We look forward to working with the Legislature next year to continue to advocate for the benefits to Connecticut of a fair, open, transparent and competitive process. We are encouraged because we know this would yield results for Connecticut in terms of jobs and revenues, and we remain steadfast in our goal to build a world-class destination resort in Bridgeport. We plan to spend the months between now and then continuing to talk to the people of Connecticut – and their elected representatives – about the value of open competition, building on the substantial progress that has been made.”

This story is developing and will be updated.