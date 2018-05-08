CT Bail Fund is helping women behind bars make bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NIANTIC -- Nicole Kennedy is taking on a few battles in her life.

“I have a drug addiction. I’m fighting that and I’m still starting to win that battle a little bit better each and every day," said Kennedy.

She is starting to win that battle after her release from the York Correctional Institution. In early April, the mother of two was put behind bars on an old warrant from three years ago.

Lost and without help, she felt hopeless.

“It pushed me 10 feet back when I feel like I just started getting ahead," she said.

Just as she was throwing in the towel, a lifeline appeared, setting her free just in time for Mother's Day.

“I haven’t had the money to get out or call the boyfriend and he can just pull $5,000 out. We don’t have it like that. We struggle from check to check. So this committee was like my blessing. They saved me in so many different ways to where they built strength in me to let me know that somebody out here cares enough to come and bond me out," she said.

Kennedy's freedom came from the Connecticut Bail Fund. It's an organization that pays women's bail bond so they can fight their cases freely.

The group held a solidarity rally for incarcerated women and girls on Tuesday to let them know they have help.

“Legally they’re innocent and we want to bring them home to their families and have them spend that mother’s day with them," said Beatrice Codianni who is on the board for the CT Bail Fund.

The organization bailed out 29 women in just a few weeks--all before Mother's Day.

Kennedy said without the CT Bail Fund women like her would be left without the resources to prove their innocence.

“For whatever it takes, whatever they ask of me, they are my new addiction. To help get other women out. I will be at every meeting. I will be at every rally just to show my attitude and gratitude and be grateful that somebody has got a committee like this," said Kennedy.

41.325376 -72.193134