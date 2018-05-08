× Death of woman found in Burlington pond ruled a homicide; victim identified

BURLINGTON — The death of a woman found in a pond last week has been ruled a homicide.

Police have identified the woman as 26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro. Police said Mazzamaro’s body was found late Sunday morning in a body of water in Burlington.

The medical examiner on Monday identified said she had been strangled and the cause of death was “neck compression.”

The death remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced but police previously said there is no threat to the community.

“It’s a small town nothing like this typically happens here, so it is unnerving, it’s scary too, to know that it’s so close to home,” said Elizabeth Young who lives in Burlington up the road from where the body was found.

Connecticut State Police are appealing to the public for more information on the woman’s death.