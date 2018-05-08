× Death of woman found in Burlington pond ruled a homicide

BURLINGTON — The death of a woman found in a Connecticut pond last week has been ruled a homicide.

The woman’s body was found late Sunday morning in a body of water in Burlington.

The medical examiner on Monday identified her as Kelsey Mazzamaro and ruled that she had been strangled and the cause of death was “neck compression.”

No age or hometown was immediately provided.

The death remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced but police previously said there is no threat to the community. State police are appealing to the public for more information.