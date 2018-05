× Depot Hill Road in Enfield reopened following serious motorcycle vs. dump truck accident

ENFIELD — Enfield Police Department said Depot Hill Road between Old Depot Hill Road and Route 5 has reopened following a serious motor vehicle accident.

Police said the accident involved a motorcycle versus dump truck. The motorcyclist was transported to St. Francis for life threatening injuries.

Scene of serious motorcycle vs dump truck ax in Enfield. Depot Hill Rd closed between Old Depot Hill Road & Rt. 5. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Dte4Mchk6g — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) May 8, 2018

No other details were released.