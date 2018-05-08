× Florida woman arrested for calling 911 to get beer

FLORIDA — A Florida woman was arrested after cops said she called 911 claiming a medical emergency, but in reality she just wanted a beer.

According to Fox News, Jennifer Sue Roberts, 57, called police saying she had an emergency. Police said her emergency was the need of a beer.

Roberts reportedly appeared intoxicated when paramedics arrived after the second call.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Roberts has been accused numerous times of dialing 911 without an emergency, according to Fox News. Since February, Roberts reportedly had made 28 false 911 calls.

You can read more here.