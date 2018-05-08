× Former teacher pleads not guilty in Montville ‘Fight Club’ case

NORWICH — A former Connecticut substitute teacher accused of organizing a student fight club is pleading not guilty.

Twenty-three-year old Ryan A. Fish is charged with multiple counts of risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment while teaching at Montville High School. He filed his plea with an attorney in Norwich Superior Court Tuesday and is requesting a jury trial.

The high school’s principal, superintendent and an assistant superintendent were arrested in April for not telling authorities about allegations that Fish organized fights between students inside a math classroom, and have been placed on leave. Fish was fired in October.

Montville Police began investigating Fish in December after videos surfaced showing fights between students in his classroom.