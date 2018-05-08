× Marijuana legislation off the table for this session

HARTFORD — Lawmakers will not be moving forward on legislation have that could lead to decriminalization and commercial sales.

GOP Leader Themis Klarides said Tuesday that any bills would not be considered during the current session.

A bill that would help Connecticut prepare for the possibility of legalized recreational marijuana cleared a legislative hurdle in April.

The General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee voted 27-24 in favor of the legislation.

Retail sales of recreational marijuana are expected to begin in neighboring Massachusetts in July.

Some Connecticut lawmakers voiced concern about the expected cost of regulating marijuana.

The bill required various state agencies to develop a plan for regulating the drug and submitting it to the General Assembly by Oct. 1.