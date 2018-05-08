Mostly sunny, temps in mid-70s today; Sunny and warm Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For people who love spring weather, this week will be as good as it gets! Look for bright mild days, cool comfy nights and low humidity. I suppose the only downside would be high tree pollen counts and an increased risk of brush fires.

There is a chance for a rain shower or two late Thursday or Thursday night as a cold front approaches. Then we’re back to sun by Friday. That front will come back north over the weekend, bringing the chance for showers on Mother’s Day. It’s not looking like a wash-out though.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s. Shoreline: Mid 60s – near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, and warm. High: Mid-upper 70s. Low 70s shore.

THURSDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Chance evening showers. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid-upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance showers. High: Low 70s.

